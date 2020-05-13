Civoniceva one of ten best props

Petero Civoniceva is one of the 10 player’s regarded as the best rugby league props in the last 30 years.

But the best prop will be named after an online voting being conducted by the National Rugby League or NRL.

A colossal figure for the Broncos, Queensland, Australia and Fiji rugby league, Civoniceva played 15 seasons at the top level with 33 Origin appearances and 51 Tests with 45 for the Kangaroos and six for the Bati.

In 2012 he became the oldest ever State of Origin player, at the age of 36.

The 2008 Dally M Prop of the Year, Civoniceva won three premierships with Brisbane and was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2019.

Over 6000 fans have voted so far with Civoniceva in second place behind former Raiders great Glen Lazarus who played with Noa Nadruku.

Other props on the list includes Paul Harragon, Andrew Fifita, Mark Caroll, Sam Burgess, Jesse Bromwich and Matt Scott.

[Source:nrl.com]