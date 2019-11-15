Civoniceva and Lazarus named best props

Former Fiji Bati and Kangaroos Captain Petero Civoniceva and Glenn Lazarus have been selected by the fans as the best front-rowers of the past 30 years.

Rugby League legends Civoniceva and Lazarus pipped Brisbane stalwart Shane Webcke and Newcastle icon Paul Harragon to be named the best props of the modern era.

Civoniceva is one of the most popular and durable big men in rugby league history, playing 33 Origin appearances and 51 Tests and breaking the record for oldest player on the State of Origin stage at the age of 36.

Lazarus was arguably the most successful prop of all time, winning multiple premiers with the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos before leading the Melbourne Storm to their inaugural premiership.

Just under 56,000 votes were cast via the NRL Instagram and Facebook accounts to decide once and for all which two front-rowers are Simply The Best.