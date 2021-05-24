Home

Rugby League

Cherry-Evans stays at Manly

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 6:20 am
Daly Cherry-Evans [Source: getty images]

The Sea Eagles have extended the contract of skipper Daly Cherry-Evans for a further two seasons.

This will see him commit with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old will be 37 at the conclusion of the extended deal.

Article continues after advertisement

With 265 games already under his belt, Cherry-Evans is set to surge past club legend Cliff Lyons who has 309 games, for most games in club history.

Sea Eagles opens round five tonight against the Knights at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Wests Tigers vs Sharks match live on Sunday at 6.05pm on FBC Sports.

 

