Chee-Kam to return for West Tigers in round 13

Wests Tigers forward Michael Chee-Kam should be back in action in round 13 after sitting out of tomorrow’s clash with the Warriors.

Chee-Kam was on the receiving end of a heavy knock against Parramatta last week and Coach Michael Maguire told NRL.com the second-rower should be right to go for the trip to Newcastle next Saturday.

Meanwhile tonight, Mikaele Ravalawa’s Dragons take on the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos meet the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys tackle the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.