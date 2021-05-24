Changes to line-up will be a boost: Rapana

Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is confident the changes to the team this week will bring more confidence and turn their form around tonight.

Co-captains Jarrod Croker and Elliott Whitehead return to the side along with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who will play at fullback shifting Rapana to the wing.

The green machine will welcome back club legend Croker in the centers as he makes his first NRL appearance of the season.

Rapana says that Croker will bring a lot of confidence and experience to the side.

Raiders will face the Bulldogs at 8 tonight before the Panthers face Eels at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Panthers vs Eels match live on FBC Sports.