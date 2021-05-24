Changes in Sea Eagles line-up

Changes have been made in the Sea Eagles line-up for tonight’s clash against the Panthers.

Haumole Olakau’atu has surprisingly been named to make an early return from an elbow injury.

He will partner with Ethan Bullemor in the second-row partner as Josh Schuster is currently injured.

Article continues after advertisement

Exciting rookie Tolutau Koula makes his debut off the bench with Dylan Walker absent.

Andrew Davey, James Roumanos, Jorge Taufua, Alec Tuitavake and Kaeo Weekes were cut from the extended squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Manly takes on Penrith tonight at 9.05 and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

[Source: nrl.com]