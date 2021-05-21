Champs beat Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails fell short against Ron Massey Cup defending champions Wentworthville Magpies today.

Indiscipline proved to be one of the contributing factors to the 22-10 loss after two yellow cards for the Silktails.

Maika Serulevu was the first to be sent off and the Magpies took advantage with Etonia Nabuli getting the first try before they struck again eight minutes later.

The Silktails managed to register their first points through centre Inoke Vasuturaga and conversion was unsuccessful as they trail 4-12 at halftime.

The young Silktails flew off to a better start in the second half when Serulevu collected a spilled ball and set up Malakai Kovekalou for a clear run to the try line.

However, the Magpies replied with its third try before Samuel Daveta copped the Silktails second yellow card.

Wentworthville capitalized on the situation with an extra player and managed to score their final try.

The Silktails will face Glebe Dirty Reds at 4.30pm next Saturday.