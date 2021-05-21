Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|Community leaders told to provide guidance|A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|FNPF extends contribution payment deadline|Council receives complaints against online businesses|50 arrests made with 33 in South|FNPF reviews COVID-19 relief phases|Supermarket reopens after a short closure|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|More awareness on Lupus this year|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Champs beat Silktails

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 9:45 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

The Kaiviti Silktails fell short against Ron Massey Cup defending champions Wentworthville Magpies today.

Indiscipline proved to be one of the contributing factors to the 22-10 loss after two yellow cards for the Silktails.

Maika Serulevu was the first to be sent off and the Magpies took advantage with Etonia Nabuli getting the first try before they struck again eight minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails managed to register their first points through centre Inoke Vasuturaga and conversion was unsuccessful as they trail 4-12 at halftime.

The young Silktails flew off to a better start in the second half when Serulevu collected a spilled ball and set up Malakai Kovekalou for a clear run to the try line.

However, the Magpies replied with its third try before Samuel Daveta copped the Silktails second yellow card.

Wentworthville capitalized on the situation with an extra player and managed to score their final try.

The Silktails will face Glebe Dirty Reds at 4.30pm next Saturday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.