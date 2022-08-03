Carrigan pleads guilty to dangerous contact

[Source: NRL.com]

Broncos prop Pat Carrigan insisted he didn’t intend to injure Jackson Hastings after receiving a four match suspension for a hip drop that left the Wests Tigers lock with a broken ankle and syndesmosis injury in last Sunday’s match.

Carrigan pleaded guilty to dangerous contact after being referred to the judiciary on an ungraded charge but the Broncos forward was not called to give evidence during the 85-minute hearing.

Before deliberating for 25 minutes, the panel of former Dallas Johnson and Henry Perenara heard detailed comparisons with a hip drop tackle by Dragons forward Josh McGuire last season on then Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr.

Article continues after advertisement

He will return in the final round of the season after the panel decided on a four match ban.

Broncos face Roosters tomorrow at 9.50pm.