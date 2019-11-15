Captain-less young Cowboys run riot over poor Titans in dominant NRL return

Halves Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have clicked to spark North Queensland’s 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans in Townsville in Friday night.

The Cowboys were supposed to miss captain Michael Morgan, with the dominant halfback set to be sidelined for another six weeks as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

But five-eighth Drinkwater and replacement No.7 Clifford have surely eased concerns after inspiring the Cowboys’ first win at their new home Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Replacement hooker Reece Robson also crashed over twice to ensure North Queensland won their 10th straight game against the Titans.

It took just two games for North Queensland to taste victory at their new venue. But the long wait for a win continues for long suffering Gold Coast fans after the Titans fell to their 14th straight loss.

Remarkably the Gold Coast’s last win was almost a year ago – a round 13 triumph over Brisbane last June.

Meanwhile, Roosters edged Rabbitohs 26-12 at Bankwest Stadium during Round 3 of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership.