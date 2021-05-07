Canberra Raiders star players face ban

Canberra is facing suspensions for three star players with Josh Papalii, Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson will all potentially to spend time on the sidelines following charges from Saturday’s win over the Bulldogs.

Papalii was sent off for a high tackle on Tui Katoa and is facing a grade three charge, meaning he would miss three matches with an early plea or risk a five-match ban if he loses at the judiciary next week.

The charge means Papalii will be unavailable for Queensland for the State of Origin series opener on June 9 unless he successfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

If he loses at the judiciary, the earliest he could return would be in State of Origin II on June 27 if selected.

Wighton is facing a one-match ban if he pleads guilty to a grade two dangerous contact charge on Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott, while Hodgson will also miss a week if he pleads guilty to the same charge over a tackle on Luke Thompson.

Both Wighton and Hodgson would risk a two-match ban if they unsuccessfully challenge their charges at the judiciary.

They were three of the 10 players charges from Saturday’s Magic Round matches, with Canterbury’s Sione Katoa and Ava Seumanufagai, South Sydney’s Jaydn Su’A and Dane Gagai, Roosters duo Sitili Tupouniua and Angus Crichton and Cowboys forward Lachlan Burr all facing fines over careless high tackle or dangerous contact charges.

Broncos second-rower Jordan Riki is facing a two-match ban for a crusher tackle on Manly’s Haumole Olakau’atu on Friday night.

Riki would be suspended for two matches with an early guilty plea but would risk a three-match ban if he unsuccessfully fights the charge at the judiciary.

He was one of three Brisbane players charged from Friday’s loss to the Sea Eagles, with the other two – Tevita Pangai jnr and Tyson Gamble – facing fines.

Riki is also facing a fine of $1600 for a separate offence over a charge of making dangerous contact to the head or neck over a tackle on Manly centre Morgan Harper.

Pangai is facing a fine of $2150 (increased due to prior offences) for a grade one careless high tackle on Brad Parker and Gamble is facing a fine of $1150 for a careless high tackle on Reuben Garrick.