Rugby League

Campbell-Gillard scores in Eels secondhalf comeback win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:38 am

Former Fiji Bati forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard scored a try for the Eels after they survived a 36-10 victory over the Bulldogs yesterday.

The Bulldogs had led the game 10-6 at half time and an unlikely upset was brewing for the 15th placed battlers.

But a couple of silly plays in the second half gifted the Eels a lead and then the floodgates opened for the top-four side to win 36-10.

Article continues after advertisement

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses made a break in the 45th minute after toeing a loose ball through the defensive line and chased it but it didn’t turn out that his way.

Dogs half Brandon Wakeham grabbed hold of Moses as he ran past, throwing his opponent to the ground and the bunker took little time awarding the clear penalty try.

Debutant Sean Russell managed to score two tries in the second-half which also contributed to the win.

