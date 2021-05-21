Campbell-Gillard cited for high tackle

Former Fiji Bati forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard is facing a week suspension due to a high tackle charge following a review of Sunday’s matches.

The Eels prop will be out for a week with an early guilty plea and two if he goes to the judiciary and loses.

Also facing suspension is Penrith’s Kurt Capewell after being issued a grade one crusher tackle charge.

As well as the two players facing suspension, three men who played Sunday are facing fines.

Manly pair Toafofoa Sipley (dangerous contact) and Karl Lawton (high tackle) are facing $1150-$1500 fines while Eels centre Waqa Blake is facing two fines for separate high tackle incidents.