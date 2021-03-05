Cameron Smith retires

Rugby League legend Cameron Smith has announced his retirement, putting to bed months of speculation about his future.

Smith was honored alongside fellow Melbourne Storm icon Billy Slater with a statue outside AAMI Park and the former captain finally revealed his playing future.

Statues of Smith and Slater were unveiled today to honor the duo who represented Melbourne, Queensland and Australia with distinction over the best part of two decades.

The 37-year-old hooker had been tight lipped about his playing status and with the season kicking tomorrow night in Melbourne with the Storm facing the Rabbitohs, he finally gave a definitive answer on his plans.

Storm and Rabbitohs will play at 9.05pm.

Two matches will be played on Friday between Knights and Bulldogs at 7pm while Broncos meet Eels at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors face the Titans at 4pm, the Roosters meet Sea Eagles at 6.30pm and the Panthers battle Cowboys at 8.35pm.

On Sunday, Raiders and West Tigers will play 5.05pm and the Dragons take on Sharks at 7.15pm.

You can watch the live coverage of the Storm vs Rabbitohs match and delayed coverage of the Panthers and Cowboys clash on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: nrl.com]