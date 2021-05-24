Butcher faces fine

Roosters forward Egan Butcher is facing a fine over a dangerous contact charge from last night’s semi-final loss.

Butcher is charged with a dangerous a tackle on Manly’s Haumole Olakau’atu in the 44th minute of the match.

With two prior offences to his name, he faces a $1600 fine if he enters an early guilty plea, or a fine of $2100 if he’s found guilty at the judiciary.

Article continues after advertisement

Week two of the NRL preliminary finals continues tonight with the Panthers facing the Eels at 9.50pm.

The winner from this match is up for a mouthwatering clash against the Storm next Saturday.

You can watch the Panthers vs Eels match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]