Bunnies outclass Eels

Rabbitohs has moved to fifth place on the ladder after an impressive 26-0 win over the Parramatta Eels last night.

Alex Johnston and Cody Walker scored a double each to help the Rabbitohs beat the Eels for the second time in seven weeks.

This win reinforces their premiership credentials.

Izaac Thompson also crossed over for a try in the corner in courtesy of some sweet hands from Kaeon Koloamatangi.

The Rabbitohs had a third for the night in the 27th minute when Cameron Murray, Walker and Isaiah Tass combined to send Alex Johnston over for the 160th try of his career.

Fiji international Maika Sivo was denied again in the 69th minute when he knocked on in-goal after chasing a kick and the Rabbitohs capitalized soon after when Walker completed his double after Waqa Blake made a meal of a Dean Hawkins bomb.

In other matches, Warriors beat Bulldogs 42-18.