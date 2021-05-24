Bulldogs skipper ruled out

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson will miss today’s clash against the Roosters.

The skipper has been ruled out after testing positive of COVID-19.

This sees some movement in the team with Max King making the starting line-up.

Article continues after advertisement

Jayden Okunbor replaces Brent Naden on the wing who withdrew due to COVID.

The two teams clash at 7.30pm.

[Source: nrl.com]