Bulldogs cleared to return to training after breaking NRL's strict Covid-19 bubble rule

The Canterbury Bulldogs have been cleared to resume NRL training after a coronavirus test for club legend Terry Lamb returned negative on Friday.

Canterbury breached the league’s bio-security protocols on Thursday after Lamb was photographed shaking hands with five-eighth Kieran Foran.

The NRL side was banned from gathering on Friday morning as Lamb, who isn’t a part of their 50-person bubble, underwent a COVID-19 examination.

He was officially given a clean bill of health on Friday evening, paving the way for the team to resume preparations for Monday’s clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Meanwhile in tonight’s NRL matches Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels will take on the Sea Eagles at 7:30pm then the Cowboys face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

Tomorrow the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans to host the West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game tonight and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: TVNZ]