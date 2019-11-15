Home

Rugby League

Bulldogs aim for third win in NRL

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 12:45 pm
Despite being at the bottom of the NRL ladder, the Bulldogs will be out to secure their third win of the season against the Eels today. [Source: Foxsports]

Despite being at the bottom of the NRL ladder, the Bulldogs will be out to secure their third win of the season against the Eels today.

Last week they defeated one of the top-four aspirants Newcastle 18-12 and are hoping to repeat the same performance against the third-ranked Eels.

But a win today can put the Eels back at the top of the NRL table.

Article continues after advertisement

Four current national reps and a former Bati will be in action today when the two teams meet.

Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Kane Evans will be part of the Eels side while Marcelo Montoya has been named on the wing for the Bulldogs.

The Eels play the Bulldogs at 4pm today and at 6:05pm the Storm takes on the Knights.

You can watch the Storm and Knights clash on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

