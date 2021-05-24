Home

Rugby League

Bulikula rep for NRLW grand final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 4:03 pm
Talei Holmes [Source: Fiji Bulikula]

Fiji Bulikula rep Talei Holmes is expected to run out for the Dragons in the NRLW Grand Final on Sunday.

Holmes who featured for the Bulikula in 2019 against Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Test has maternal links to Taveuni.

Kody House has started in recent weeks over Holmes and is likely to do so again, however, Head Coach Jamie Soward may change his mind.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dragons have five players with grand final experience in their squad, four of whom played in the 2019 decider.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Knights hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

