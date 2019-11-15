Bukuya and others to be honored at grand final

Former Fiji Bati captain Jayson Bukuya is one of the players that will be acknowledged before the NRL grand final tomorrow.

The NRL will pay tribute to 27 retiring and departing players – for the first time including female.

Premiership winners, members of the 300 Club and Test and Origin stars are included in this year’s class of Retiring and Departing Players.

Some of the players to be honored in a tribute at the ground tomorrow includes Bukuya, Joel Thompson Chris Lawrence, Ethan Lowe, Tim Grant, Sam McKendry, David Gower, Tim Glasby, Cameron King,, Jamie Buhrer as well as Ruan Sims.

Bukuya played 186 for the Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors from 2008 to 2019.

The 31 year old won the NRL title with the Sharks in 2016 and he featured for the Bati at the 2008 and 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Meanwhile, the NRL grand final will be held tomorrow with the Melbourne Storm taking on the Penrith Panthers.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.