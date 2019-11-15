Broncos outclass Bulldogs to snap losing streak

The Brisbane Broncos snapped their six-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 26-8 win over the last-placed Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Broncos, riding the potent kicking game of playmaker Anthony Milford, scored five tries to two and always had the game well in hand against a Bulldogs side who slumped to their worst start to a season in 56 years.

The one sour note for Brisbane was the suspected medial ligament injury suffered by captain Alex Glenn after third man in Reimis Smith dived at the Broncos ball-runner’s knees.

Brisbane came out full of running against a dogged but error-plagued Canterbury side which managed to limit the bleeding to just 10-4 at half-time despite conceding long stretches of possession to the home team.

Converted back-rower Corey Oates ran over Kieran Foran and Marcelo Montoya to open the scoring after six minutes and when Tevita Pangai Jr pounced on an Aiden Tolman error to toe through and score on the quarter hour things looked bleak for the visitors.

But Canterbury fought hard and were rewarded when winger Nick Meaney touched down with a spectacular dive in the corner 12 minutes out from the break.

Pangai proved a handful all night and he capped a powerhouse performance when he held off four defenders to get a miracle offload to Jamayne Isaako for a late try to ice the victory.