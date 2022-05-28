Broncos go top four after stunning comeback win

The Broncos stun the Titans 35-24 in a dramatic local derby at Suncorp Stadium and move into the top four last night.

Gold Coast dominated the opening 30 minutes and led 24-4 at halftime but capitulated in the second half to concede three tries in six minutes as the Broncos stormed home.

The momentum shift coincided with the loss of halfback Toby Sexton and sin-binning of second-rower Sam McIntyre and centre Esan Marsters just before halftime.

Titans captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui carried the ball for 177 metres from 17 runs in the first half and finished the match with a game high 261 metres from 23 carries, while making 32 tackles, but he had little support.

It was the second time this season that Gold Coast have surrendered a 20 point lead, while the Broncos have now won six consecutive matches – including the past two without captain Adam Reynolds.

It is a remarkable turn-around for Brisbane after three seasons near the bottom of the NRL ladder and they have joined the third-placed Cowboys on 16 points, with Cronulla and Parramatta two points behind but yet to play this weekend.