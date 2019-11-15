Broncos face tough task in round 12 of NRL

The Broncos face a tough task turning around their nightmare season against an in-form Sharks team looking to get into the top four.

Brisbane, who have lost eight of their past nine and most recently been outscored 94-8 in heavy defeats to Wests Tigers and the Melbourne Storm, sit just two points ahead of the last-placed Bulldogs and have a significantly worse points differential.

The Sharks, on the other hand, moved into seventh with their narrow derby victory over the Dragons and have scored 40 or more points three times in winning five of their past six.

Meanwhile in this week’s matches on Thursday the Dragons battles the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys take on the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

Sunday features two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]