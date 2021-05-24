Broncos down brave Bulldogs in Brisbane

The Broncos produced a powerful second half to beat a brave Bulldogs outfit 34-14 at Suncorp Stadium last night.

After trailing 14-6 with 25 minutes to play the Broncos piled on five tries in 21 minutes to overpower a Canterbury side which showed plenty of fight at the end of a horror week.

A scare for the home side early with forward leader Payne Haas forced from the field with a shoulder problem in the eighth minute but he was able to return midway through the half after treatment and went on to play a starring role.

The Bulldogs were first to score when centre Aaron Schoupp showed his strength and skill to hold off a defender and deliver a perfect pass to Josh Addo-Carr to cross in the 18th minute.

Come the 30th minute and Addo-Carr had a double, burning Selwyn Cobbo on the outside after good lead-up work by Kyle Flanagan and Matt Burton.