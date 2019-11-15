Broncos CEO apologizes to Renouf over racism from playing days

Brisbane Broncos Chief Executive Paul White has offered an unreserved apology to Steve Renouf and any other past Indigenous players who may have experienced racism while reassuring the club is now a modern-day example of inclusivity.

Renouf, one of the club’s favorite sons who was part of four premiership-winning teams in the 1990s, has addressed the topic of racism front on in an in-depth interview with NRL.com.

After viewing the video, White showed strong leadership by backing Renouf for his stance and apologizing on behalf of the club for the sins of the past.

Meanwhile, tonight the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8 and Broncos meet the Sharks at 9.55.

There will be three games tomorrow with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys tackle the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Source:NRL.com