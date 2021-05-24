Bromwich brothers return, Nikorima out

Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has been named to face the Warriors tonight despite an ankle injury last week.

There’s some good news as well for Storm fans with the Bromwich brothers returning after a COVID layoff with Jesse starting at prop and Kenny in the back row.

However, Kodi Nikorima has been omitted from the 24-hour team list with Taniela Otukolo recalled to the bench.

The Storm hosts the Warriors at 9 tonight.

In an earlier match at 6pm, Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons face the Roosters.