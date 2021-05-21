Brisbane pair and Sharks trio face charges

Brisbane pair Matt Lodge and Tyson Gamble will miss Thursday’s match against Melbourne.

This is after they entered early guilty pleas to judiciary charges.

Gamble was cited for a crusher tackle and Lodge a high tackle in their win over the Roosters.

Meanwhile, Sharks trio Josh Dugan, Teig Wilton and Mawene Hiroti have all accepted bans.

All three will miss just one match and be back after the Sharks’ round 13 bye.

Round 12 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Broncos facing the Storm at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]