Brisbane get wooden spoon as Cowboys finish on a high

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt helped himself to a hat-trick as North Queensland consigned the Broncos to their first ever wooden spoon with a 32-16 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Feldt went to the top of the NRL try scoring list with 19 and gave retiring Cowboys legend Gavin Cooper a winning finish to his stellar 323-game career.

Retiring Broncos premiership winner Darius Boyd, in his 337th match, did everything in his power to conjure up a win in his own swansong but to no avail.

Adding injury to insult for Brisbane was a suspected ACL tear for backline star Kotoni Staggs, a devastating blow with a Blues Origin berth beckoning.

The standout player for Brisbane this year, the 21-year-old could be out of action until the middle of 2021.

The Broncos interviewed the candidates to be the next coach on Thursday with Kevin Walters and Paul Green both fronting the board. The club’s record 11th loss in a row showcased just what a huge job is ahead of whoever gets the gig.

“It’s extremely disappointing [to get the wooden spoon]. It is not the finish we wanted,” Broncos caretaker coach Peter Gentle said.

“The table doesn’t lie.”

The standard of the football reflected the standings of both teams on the ladder with a comedy of errors punctuated the match on a regular basis.

The Broncos struck early when Herbie Farnworth tapped back a Tom Dearden bomb for Payne Haas to snaffle the crumbs and score.

Staggs hobbled off in the 10th minute before Boyd went into dummy-half and with sheer determination burrowed past two lazy markers to score the 87th try of his career.