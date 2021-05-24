Brisbane to host NRL Grand Final

It will be a historical moment for the NRL when Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium hosts the grand final on Sunday, October 3.

For the first time, the premiership decider will be held outside of Sydney.

The NRL announced this afternoon this year’s match would be played in the Queensland capital due to the COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales.

This means all matches in the NRL finals series will be played in Queensland venues after the competition relocated to the Sunshine State in July due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

The Australian Rugby League Commission has reached agreement with the Queensland Government to host the remainder of the finals after the NSW Government confirmed it would not be able to host the grand final or remaining matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week one of the NRL finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights take on the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final on October 3rd.

[Source: NRL]