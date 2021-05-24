Brett Morris is Roosters assistant coach

Switching roles, former Roosters winger Brett Morris has been appointed as South Sydney’s assistant role.

The 25-year-old along with Jason Ryles will join the senior coaching staff as NRL assistant coaches.

Ryles signed a three-year agreement, while Morris is locked in for the next two years.

Ex-Storm assistant coach Ryles played 249 NRL games over his 13-year career, 46 of those with the Roosters in 2010 to 2011.

After retiring at the end of 2013, he captain-coached the Western Suburbs Red Devils in the local Illawarra competition before joining the Melbourne Storm as an Assistant Coach from 2016.

He has also worked with England’s national rugby union team since 2016, most recently as a skills coach (2020-2021).

Making the transition from player to coach, Trent Robinson was also pleased to have Morris assume an Assistant Coach role.

Ryles and Morris join Matt King as the Roosters’ Assistant Coaches, with King having held the position with the Club since 2017.