Breaches may cost star trio NSW jerseys

NSW coach Brad Fittler has cast doubt over the selection hopes of Nathan Cleary, Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell following their social distancing breaches.

Fittler was furious at the representative trio, who all played a part in the Blues’ successful title defence last year, with Addo-Carr and Mitchell also earning Kangaroos jerseys at season’s end.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports radio on Wednesday night, Fittler said he would not be selecting them if it was time to pick his Origin squad but left the door open for them to redeem themselves by the time this year’s rescheduled series plays out in November.