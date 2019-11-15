Brawl halts rugby league match: FNRL to review the incident

The Fiji National Rugby League judiciary will review the match between Burenitu Cowboys and Makoi Bulldogs after the match was called off just minutes after kick-off in the second half.

A brawl involving spectators and club officials spilled into the field of play and was later joined by players.

The brawl lasted for at least three minutes before Police and security officials dispersed the crowd.

The FNRL judiciary will sit on Monday to review the match before charges will be laid.

The FNRL has made it clear that it has a zero tolerance rule for violence involving rugby league participants.

Clubs can face a hefty fine and players involved could miss the whole season including representative matches.

