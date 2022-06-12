Brave Broncos win without stars

A brave Brisbane Broncos outfit hung on to beat Canberra Raiders in their NRL round 14 clash last night despite losing some of its stars to injury.

Captain Adam Reynolds, prop Payne Haas, and English center Herbie Farnworth were injured in the match but the side managed to record one of the bravest wins in the club’s history according to nrl.com.

Haas left the field in the 28th minute with a shoulder injury while Reynolds and Farnworth joined him on the sideline midway through the second half.

The Broncos were already without New South Wales center Kotoni Staggs and Queensland pair Selwyn Cobbo and Kurt Capewell, who were rested.

The win was Brisbane’s seventh in a row and they now have the chance to join the Storm in second place by winning in Melbourne next Friday night.

In other results, Fiji Bati center Taane Milne scored in the Rabbitohs 30-16 win over Titans, and Melbourne Storm beat Roosters 26-18.

[Source:nrl.com]

