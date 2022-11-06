Brave Bati out of World Cup

[Photo: Rugby League World Cup 2021 / Twitter]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati is out of the Rugby League World Cup after going down 24-18 to New Zealand in the quarterfinal.

Our Bati’s spirited and brave effort was not enough as the Kiwis avenged their 4-2 loss in 2017.

Fiji scored two converted tries in the first 17 minutes for a 12-o lead.

🇫🇯 It’s that man Kevin Naiqama again! What a start to the second half from Fiji, they lead by 12 again.#RLWC2021 | @BBCSport | @fijirugbyleague | #NZLFIJ pic.twitter.com/le1Ut3nuXU — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 5, 2022

Maika Sivo went over on the short side thanks to some brilliant work by Viliame Kikau before Sunia Turuva put captain Kevin Naiqama into space for their second try.

Both tries were converted by Brandon Wakeham.

New Zealand winger Ronaldo Mulitalo managed to get his side back into the game with a converted try with Fiji leading 12-6 at the break.

The Bati played their best game of the World Cup by completing their sets and having a good kicking game by the halves.

Naiqama fired up his side after the break when he sneaked in eight meters out for his second and Wakeham was successful with the conversion.

Briton Nikola crashed over for the Kiwis five minutes later with the Bati still in front 18-12.

Mulitalo could’ve recorded his second four-pointer but Wakeham pulled of one of the best try-saving tackles.

However, fullback Joey Manu was not denied in the 62nd minute when he evaded a few Bati defenders.

A controversial call by the video referee in the 70th minute ruled that Viliame Kikau stripped the ball off Manu but replays showed it was a loose carry by the Kiwi fullback.

Jordan Rapana stepped up and converted the penalty for a 20-18 lead to New Zealand with nine minutes to play.

Fiji had repeated sets in the last five minutes but they couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities before Rapana struck again for his second.

In another quarterfinal this morning, England walloped Papua New Guinea 46-6.