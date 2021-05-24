Home

Rugby League

Boost for Dragons

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 12:01 pm
Mikaele Ravalawa

Fiji Bati reps Tariq Sims and Mikaele Ravalawa are both in the Dragons starting lineup but there’s more good news for the side.

A boost for the team with Jaydn Su’A back in time to face his former club, the Rabbitohs.

Su’A’s return shifts Jack Gosiewski to the reserves while Moses Mbye retains the fullback spot with Tyrell Sloan in the extended squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Aaron Woods starts up front with Blake Lawrie moving back to the interchange.

The Dragons face Rabbitohs at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Knights taking on the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

FBC Sports will air the Sharks vs Wests Tigers match live on Sunday at 6.05pm.

