Blues thrash Maroons in State of Origin

November 12, 2020 12:06 am
[Source: NRL]

The NSW Blues came back strongly from Game One loss and thrashed the Maroons 34-10 in Game Two at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The Blues managed six tries to Maroons two.

Josh Addo-Carr scored a double while Cody Walker, James Tedesco, Jack Wighton and Daniel Tupou scored a try each.

Queensland started off well with a Xavier Coates try in the seventh minute but their lead was short-lived as the Blues fought back and did not allow the repeat of Game One.

Josh Papalii scored the only try for the Maroons in the second half.

Nathan Cleary managed to convert four tries for the Blues while Valentine Holmes managed one.

The NSW led 18-4 at half time.

