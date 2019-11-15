Rugby League
Blues State wins first round of Vanua State of Origin
September 19, 2020 7:13 pm
The Eastern State Blues after their victory [Source: FNRL]
The Eastern State Blues defeated the Western State Maroons 10-8 in the first round of the Fiji National Rugby League Vanua State of Origin last night.
The Blues led 6-nil at halftime with a try to Ilisavani Jegesa.
In the women’s match, the Western Maroons beat the Blues Women 12-4.
The second round of the Vanua State of Origin will be held on the 17th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
