Blues star Cleary out of Origin 3

New South Wales will not have its star halfback Nathan Cleary for the final State of Origin clash against Queensland.

Cleary has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury after playing through the issue for 70 minutes in the Blues’ series-clinching win at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night.

According to the NRL, the Panthers number seven suffered what is feared to be a partial dislocation early in game two and had already been in doubt for Penrith’s match against the Eels on Friday night.

With Cleary out, Blues Coach Brad Fitler could shuffle Jarome Luai to halfback with utility Jack Wighton to come into the starting side at five-eighth.

Another potential candidate to replace Cleary is Eels playmaker Mitch Moses.

The Blues will host Maroons in Origin 3 on July 14.