Blake to miss NRL clash against Sharks

Fijian International and Eels centre Waqa Blake will miss out in this week’s NRL clash against the Sharks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old will be out for at least a month after he suffered a calf injury at training last week.

Fiji Bati winger Maika who just inked another three-year deal with the Eels yesterday will don the blue and gold jumper again this week.

The Eels will also be without Bryce Cartwright who has a broken jaw and Michael Oldfield who sustained a knee injury.

The two are scheduled to return between rounds four and six.

The Eels will take on the Sharks at 8.35 pm on Saturday.

Other matches on Saturday sees, the Raiders battling the Warriors at 4 pm and the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

Round three starts on Thursday between the Panthers and the Storm at 9.05 pm.

Two matches will be played on Friday starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.