Blake, Sivo score as Eels beat Storm

Two Fiji Bati players’ scored a try each as the Eels defeated Storm 14-0 in round 15 of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium.

Waqa Blake scored the first try in the 16th minute.

We have lift off! Waqa Blake crosses for the first 🥧 of the night.#NRLEelsStorm 8-0 after 18 mins.#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/gNPRSK2U9U Article continues after advertisement — NRL (@NRL) August 20, 2020

Maika Sivo increased the Eels lead to 12-0 before he breather.

Mitchell Moses kicked two penalties and a conversion for the Eels.

The Eels did not allow the Storm to score a single point in this match.