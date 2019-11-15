Rugby League
Blake, Sivo score as Eels beat Storm
August 20, 2020 11:46 pm
Maika Sivo against Storm [Source: NRL]
Two Fiji Bati players’ scored a try each as the Eels defeated Storm 14-0 in round 15 of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium.
Waqa Blake scored the first try in the 16th minute.
We have lift off!
Waqa Blake crosses for the first 🥧 of the night.#NRLEelsStorm 8-0 after 18 mins.#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/gNPRSK2U9UArticle continues after advertisement
— NRL (@NRL) August 20, 2020
Maika Sivo increased the Eels lead to 12-0 before he breather.
You just CAN’T stop Sivo at Bankwest! 🔥#NRLEelsStorm 12-0 after 35 mins.#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/G6ykGx5mjY
— NRL (@NRL) August 20, 2020
Mitchell Moses kicked two penalties and a conversion for the Eels.
The Eels did not allow the Storm to score a single point in this match.
Sponsored Links