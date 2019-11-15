Home

Rugby League

Blake, Sivo score as Eels beat Storm

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 20, 2020 11:46 pm
Maika Sivo against Storm [Source: NRL]

Two Fiji Bati players’ scored a try each as the Eels defeated Storm 14-0 in round 15 of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium.

Waqa Blake scored the first try in the 16th minute.

Maika Sivo increased the Eels lead to 12-0 before he breather.

Mitchell Moses kicked two penalties and a conversion for the Eels.

The Eels did not allow the Storm to score a single point in this match.

