Blake ready for Cleary high balls

Nathan Cleary [left] and Waqa Blake

Fiji Bati center and Paramatta Eels winger Waqa Blake knows he will be tested under the high ball by Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary in the grand final.

The Lautoka-born player played alongside Cleary at the Panthers until leaving midway through the 2019 season to join Parramatta and told nrl.com that he’ll have to be at his underneath those high balls.

Blake says everyone knows Cleary is the best in the game at putting players under pressure with high balls, but the Fijian is focused on himself and his team.

The 27-year-old holds no fear for the challenge he will face in the premiership decider, despite spilling three Cleary bombs when the two teams last met.

The Panthers host the Eels at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.