Blake Green retires after 14 seasons

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 26, 2021 5:30 am
Knights playmaker Blake Green

Knights playmaker Blake Green has announced his immediate retirement after 14 seasons in the top grade in Australia and England.

The 34-year-old made his debut with Parramatta in 2007 and played 270 games with stints at the Sharks, Bulldogs, Warriors, Storm and Sea Eagles, plus two seasons at Hull Kingston Rovers.

He joined Newcastle in 2020 and returned to the field this year following a season-ending ACL injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Green’s retirement means Newcastle have two spare spots in their 30-man squad.

This means they could bring in transfer targets Jake Clifford who has already signed with the club for next season and Broncos prop Matt Lodge in the coming weeks.

[Source: NRL.com]

