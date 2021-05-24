Blake bags double in Eels big win

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake scored two tries in the Eels’ big 48-14 win over the Dragons last night.

Parramatta made a statement early on with tries to Dylan Brown and Mitch Moses to set-up a 12-8 lead at halftime.

Brad Arthur’s side exploded in the second half securing back-back tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Nathan Brown stealth into the try-line after the Dragons failed to clean up a Moses short kick and minutes later the Eels halfback set-up a brilliant finish for Reed Mahoney to further their lead.

Some nice play from Will Penisi split Mosese Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa apart seeing Clint Gutherson dive over and just two minutes later Blake stripped Zam Lomax to make it 36-8.

The Bati centre got his second from a floating pass from Dylan Brown.

Blake isn’t the only Bati that got on the scoreboard with Tariq Sims clawing back for the Dragons.

Moses got his second through a flick pass from Bryce Cartwright and cap off a 48-14 win.

In another match last night, the Storm thrashed the Bulldogs 44-0.