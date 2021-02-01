Big ban for fan over shocking NRL crowd fight

The National Rugby League today issued a banning notice to a fan who engaged in an altercation with another patron at Monday’s Wests

Tigers and Parramatta Eels match at Stadium Australia.

The fan also engaged in an altercation with NSW Police after being removed from the venue.

Under the notice, the individual will be banned from all NRL fixtures in Australia and New Zealand for a minimum of 2 years.

The NRL has a zero tolerance approach to any fan who engages in violence or abuse at NRL games.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL starts tonight with the Rabbitohs playing Broncos at 9:50.