Bennett’s season tactical play exposes the Eels

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has revealed a tactical masterstroke that he changed from 2019 that have the Souths peaking at the right end of the season in 2020.

The Rabbitohs defeated the Eels 38-24 to book a preliminary final date with the Panthers next Saturday night.

The Rabbitohs vanished at that same point last season against the Raiders to fall one game short of the grand final.

Bennett took note, especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak that affected the 2020 season.

The Rabbitohs now have the chance to beat the minor premiers to book a first grand final appearance since 2014, when they last won the title.