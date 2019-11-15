Bennett takes aim at media over talk of early Rabbitohs exit

One of the world’s best rugby league coaches Wayne Bennett has lashed the media for continually speculating about his coaching future.

The NRL.com reports that a fed up Bennett while speaking to the media reiterates his commitment to the Rabbitohs next year and stressing.

Bennett told the media to just let him do his job as there are reports of him leaving the Rabbitohs.

The 70-year-old holds Australian rugby league coaching records for most grand final wins after claiming seven NRL titles.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will be in action tonight for the Panthers when they play the Bennett’s Rabbitohs at 9:50.

Tomorrow, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm.

The Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm on Sunday.