Rugby League

Bennett hits back at Dolphins signing rumour

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 11:24 am
[Source: news.com.au]

Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett has responded to claims that Sean O’Sullivan has been signed by the competition’s 17th side.

Throughout the entirety of his career O’Sullivan has struggled to cement himself in a starting role at his previous clubs.

While nothing has been confirmed Bennett has admitted that he would consider signing the 23-year-old.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes after Phil Rothfield said on NRL 360 this week that Bennett was targeting the Panthers playmaker.

Round seven of the NRL continues tonight with the Cowboys taking on the Titans at 7.30pm and West Tigers will meet the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

