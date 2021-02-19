Benji Marshall wants to be the Rabbitohs super-sub

Benji Marshall wants to be South Sydney’s super-sub this year, eyeing a possible hooker and utility role off the bench at his new NRL club.

The veteran of 324 games will turn 36 on Thursday and accepts he can’t expect to be a regular starter in Wayne Bennett’s powerful squad.

But fresh from a quality playmaking performance for the Māori team in Saturday night’s draw with the Indigenous All Stars, Marshall is confident he can still have a significant on-field impact.

Article continues after advertisement

He is ready to fight for a spot in the 17-man match-day squad week-in and week- out.

[Source: TVNZ]