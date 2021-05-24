Benji Marshall to spend two weeks in quarantine

South Sydney will have to go another two weeks without Benji Marshall with the NRL veteran to spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival into Queensland.

Marshall will fly to the Gold Coast with families of other NRL players and staff on Wednesday, after the Queensland government finally gave approval for them to enter the state.

There had been a thought the 36-year-old would then be able to join the Rabbitohs squad, after staying back in Sydney while still under bubble restrictions for the birth of his second child.

However, it’s now understood Marshall will have to spend the two weeks quarantining with families, before being able to return to Souths training in a fortnight.