Benji Marshall signs with Rabbitohs

Rugby League star Benji Marshall will feature for a new club this season.

The former Auckland Blues fly-half has signed a one year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Marshall, who turns 36 next month, has played 324 NRL games and will become just the tenth player of the NRL era to play past his 36th birthday.

Benji getting stuck in with the boys! 💪🐇❤️💚 #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/KZ5w0bHUNf — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) January 29, 2021

He’ll be the oldest player in the competition should Cameron Smith not play on.

His career appeared to be over after he was released by Wests Tigers last year but he’s been thrown a lifeline by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett for a second time after Bennett revitalized Marshall’s career at Brisbane on a cut-price deal in 2017.

[Source:Radio New Zealand]